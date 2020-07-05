Shreveporter identified as man fatally shot outside mall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The man who was fatally shot outside Mall St. Vincent is a Shreveport resident, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.
Shreveport police used fingerprint comparison to positively identify Bryan Theus.
The 19-year-old was shot about 3 p.m. Saturday outside Dillard’s. He was was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he died at 3:20 p.m. the same day, according to the coroner’s office.
An autopsy was ordered to be performed at Ochsner LSU Health.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.