Shreveporter identified as man fatally shot outside mall

The 19-year-old died at the hospital about 20 minutes after having been shot multiple times

The Caddo coroner's office has released the name of the 19-year-old Shreveport man who was fatally shot outside Mall St. Vincent the afternoon of July 4. [Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
By Curtis Heyen | July 5, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 3:01 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The man who was fatally shot outside Mall St. Vincent is a Shreveport resident, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.

Shreveport police used fingerprint comparison to positively identify Bryan Theus.

The 19-year-old was shot about 3 p.m. Saturday outside Dillard’s. He was was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he died at 3:20 p.m. the same day, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy was ordered to be performed at Ochsner LSU Health.

