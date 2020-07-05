Homicide suspect’s bond set at $350,000

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Bond has been set at $350,000 for the man accused of gunning down a teenager outside a Shreveport shopping mall.
Treyvious Dejuan Dotie, 22, of Shreveport, was arrested 10 minutes after 19-year-old Bryan Theus died at Ochsner LSU Health.
Dotie was booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 7:52 p.m. Saturday, booking records show. He now is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was transferred at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
Dotie is charged with one count of second-degree murder.
The charge arises from the fatal altercation just before 3 p.m. Saturday at Mall St. Vincent in the 1100 block of St. Vincent Avenue.
Officers responding to reports of a shooting at Dillard’s found Theus outside the east entry of the business. He had been shot multiple times.
The fatal confrontation began inside the department store, police say.
Theus exchanged words with Dotie then followed Dotie outside, says the narrative on Dotie’s booking report.
Theus “... was ready to fight” and Dotie retrieved his concealed handgun and shot Theus several times.
“While the victim was on the ground, the suspect shot him several more times then fled the scene,” the narrative states. “The suspect later returned and turned himself in to authorities.”
Investigators recovered a handgun and shell casings at the scene.
And detectives interviewed multiple witnesses and reviewed video of the altercation.
They determined that Dotie “shot the victim multiple times shortly after he walked out of the store. He then came back toward the injured man and shot him several more times as he lay on the ground.”
Investigators believe the two men knew each other, police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.
