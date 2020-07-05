Fatal fire claims one life in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A house fire in Texarkana, Ark. left one man dead and two injured.
Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department was dispatched to the fire in the 1700 block of Preston Street around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 5.
Three adults were inside the home when the fire started.
The mother and one of her adult sons were able to escape through a window. They were treated for smoke inhalation.
Investigators believe it was an electrical fire caused by too many devices plugged into one outlet.
No names have been released.
Firefighters say the home had no working smoke detectors.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.