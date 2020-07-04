Shots fired near hospital helicopter overnight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 12:15 a.m. last night, hospital crew members reported shots being fired over their helicopter after landing.
The Christus Flight for Life crew came from East Texas and claim to have seen multiple military-style tracer shots being shot over their helicopter shortly after they landed on Ochsner-LSU’s helipad.
Tina Martinez, hospital spokesperson, confirms that the crew notified police of the incident shortly after landing.
Shreveport police says they received multiple “shots fired” calls in that area at the same time, as well as multiple calls from someone on Glen Oaks Place - one block from the hospital - firing shots into the air.
Officers say they did not find anyone outside with a gun at that time.
No injuries have been reported.
