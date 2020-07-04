Shooting investigation underway at Dillard’s in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Shreveport mall. It happened Saturday afternoon at Dillard’s inside Mall St. Vincent.
Mayor Adrian Perkins released this statement:
“I just left the scene of a shooting that took place at Mall St. Vincent. There was a young adult victim and I’m heartbroken. A shopping trip on a holiday weekend turned tragic. We as a community have to take care of one another. We will argue, disagree, but we cannot resort to these types of senseless acts of violence.
SPD has the suspect in custody and are gathering evidence and interviewing witness.
Please be safe this July 4th weekend.” — Mayor Adrian Perkins
There is no further information at this time.
