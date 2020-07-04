SFD battles apartment blaze

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department arrived at the scene of an apartment fire just before noon on Saturday, July 4.
The fire started at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue between West 70th Street and West 74th Street.
Firefighters say both downstairs and upstairs were destroyed by the fire. Two units were occupied.
One person was rescued by firefighters.
There were no injuries.
At one time, Caddo 911 records showed 30 fire units responding to the blaze.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
