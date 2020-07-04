Happy Independence Day. Rain and storms are back today

Happy 4th of July everyone! Im sure many of us are safely celebrating our independence with food from the grill and maybe a dip in the pool. Depending on when you decide to pull out the grill or swim, rain and thunderstorms may come knocking on your door.
4th of July (today)- temperatures this morning will once again begin in the 70s and gradually climb in the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon. It’s going to be a little toasty and humid, but overall not too terrible.
As far as rain is concerned, I-30 corridor will see rain this morning to the afternoon. Most should be fairly light, but may become heavy for brief periods of time. South of I-30, heavy rain and thunderstorms will move through and push southeast later this evening, but should not impact the fireworks show. We’ll be keeping an eye on the rain and watching as the system moves through our region.
Overnight: temperatures will fall once again into the 70s. Some of may have a few lingering showers, but most will have a quiet night.
Sunday: Sunday morning will feature a wet commute for those heading to work or church. Rain will taper off early afternoon, but more isolated rain and storms will come back late afternoon during the heat of the day. Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s, but could be cooler depending on where the rain and storms set up.
Next work week, the first half will feature more chances for scattered rain and storms each day with highs consistently reaching the low 90s. By the latter half of the work week, we’ll dry off and heat up with temperatures in the mid 90s by late next week.
Happy 4th everyone!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
