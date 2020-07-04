Gov. Abbott, DSHS distribute additional cases of antiviral drug to 5 East Texas hospitals

AUSTIN, Texas (News Release) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is distributing seven cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to five hospitals across the East Texas region. These cases have been provided to DSHS through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This is the sixth round of distribution from the federal government. At 448 cases, this is the largest distribution and is enough to treat approximately 1,792 patients. This brings the state total to 1,425 cases distributed since May 12.