COVID-19 testing locations offered from July 6 - July 10

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport is hosting COVID-19 testing locations from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10.
Testing at these locations is free and will be conducted until the times listed, or until all tests have been used.
Asymptomatic members of the community are encouraged to get tested, find out their COVID-19 status and prevent spreading the illness of others.
Testing is open to all Louisiana residents from age two and up.
Testing will be held from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the following locations:
- Monday, July 6: Louisiana Center Against Poverty, 116 Sparrow Street, Lake Providence 71254
- Tuesday, July 7: AB Palmer Park, 547 E. 79th Street, Shreveport 71106
- Wednesday, July 8: AB Palmer Park, 547 E. 79th Street, Shreveport 71106
- Thursday, July 9: Stonewall Baptist Church, 807 Eatman Street, Bossier City 71111
- Friday, July 10: Stonewall Baptist Church, 807 Eatman Street, Bossier City 71111
If you plan on visiting one of the testing locations, please be prepared to bring a valid ID and insurance card.
There will be no out-of-pocket costs and you will not be turned away based on insurance status.
