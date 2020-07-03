Storms expected over July 4th weekend

(KSLA) - Showers and storms return this weekend. There will be heavy rain at times. This will help cool the temperature down some, though.
This evening, the storms will wind down and fall apart. There should not be any more rain after sunset. Temperatures will be a little cooler. Especially wherever we saw rain today. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s.
Tonight, it will be partly cloudy. I do not expect any rain, but won’t be surprised if one or two small showers pop up overnight. So, I have only a 10% chance. We should start off Saturday with some great weather, including sunshine. Temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 70s, so it will be warm & muggy.
On our Independence Day, it will include some showers and storms. In the afternoon, the rain will be developing. It will not rain everywhere, but if you are planning anything outdoors, I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case. So, if you are grilling out, just check the radar before getting started.
During the evening on Saturday, the rain will be coming to an end. The storms should be gone by sunset, so the fireworks forecast is looking good to go! There will be plenty of clouds around, and temperatures will not be too hot! It will be in the lower to mid 80s. It should be humid though, so you might need bug spray!
Sunday will be another wet day. There will be more showers and storms mostly in the morning. The showers will become less numerous in the afternoon. I have the rain chances up to 40%, so it will not be a washout. Temperatures will heat up to the lower 90s in the afternoon.
Next week will also have some more rain. The rain chances will not be particularly high, but scattered showers and storms will be popping up in the afternoon. The rain will be helping the temperature stay a little lower. It should warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s.
By the end of net week, the rain chances will go back down and the sunshine will return. The temperature will be a little warmer as a result. It should heat up to the mid 90s.
Have a great rest of the week!
