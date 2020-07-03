Rain and storms for Friday and Independence Day

Afternoon: it’ll heat up here in the ArkLaTex as normal with highs in the mid 90s, depending on where the clouds and rain sets up. As we go through the hottest part of the day, a few showers and thunderstorms will fire up. Not everyone will the rain and storms, but those that do can expect heavy downpours, lightning and thunder. Besides the rain and storms, it’ll be hot and humid. With temperatures in the mid 90s, we’ll also have to factor in the humidity putting “Feels-like” temperatures back in the low 100s. So far, no heat advisories have been issued for your Friday.