Rain and storms for Friday and Independence Day

Happy Friday ArkLaTex! Some of you all may be off for today, but others are still trekking to work this morning. Hang in there, especially since tomorrow is Independence Day! Unfortunately until we get there we will have to go through a few showers and thunderstorms for Friday and then some again on the 4th of July. Plus, as we know, it’ll be hot and humid.
Today: Good morning everyone! It’s going to be a warm one today starting in the early AM. As you’re headed to work, roll the windows down as temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s through the morning hours. The skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy this morning, however there will be a few peaks of sunshine. Good news is that we’re not expecting a wet morning commute.
Afternoon: it’ll heat up here in the ArkLaTex as normal with highs in the mid 90s, depending on where the clouds and rain sets up. As we go through the hottest part of the day, a few showers and thunderstorms will fire up. Not everyone will the rain and storms, but those that do can expect heavy downpours, lightning and thunder. Besides the rain and storms, it’ll be hot and humid. With temperatures in the mid 90s, we’ll also have to factor in the humidity putting “Feels-like” temperatures back in the low 100s. So far, no heat advisories have been issued for your Friday.
Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 70s with cloudy skies.
4th of July forecast: unfortunately some of it will feature rain and thunderstorms, some of which will start in the afternoon during the hottest part of the day. Rain and thunderstorms are expected for the evening hours, but I think most will be dry just in time for fireworks! Temperatures will fall back to the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. The humidity in place will keep our heat index in the upper 90s.
Finishing the weekend on Sunday with temperatures back in the low 90s for highs with a few storms possible for Sunday as well.
Have a great 4th of July weekend!
Meteorologist Jessica Moore
