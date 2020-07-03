Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries participating in Operation Dry Water

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Operation Dry Water will take place from Friday, July 3 until Sunday, July 5.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Law Enforcement Division agents will be on alert for boaters under the influence on waterways across Louisiana.
“We are always on the lookout for impaired boat operators, but this weekend it will be more of a focused effort,” said Major Rachel Zechenelly, the state’s boating law administrator. “We know this will be a busy weekend and we want people to have fun on the waterways. However, we please ask everybody on the water to wear a personal flotation device and have a sober operator.”
Alcohol is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents.
LDWF/LED advises that alcohol can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time. Outdoor exposure to wind, sun, and noise can intensify the side effects of alcohol, drugs, and some prescription medicines.
A DWI on the water carries the same consequences of a DWI on the road. First offense DWI can include a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. It can also lead to a loss of driving and boating privileges.
Operation Dry Water started in 2009 as a joint effort between LDWF/LED, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.