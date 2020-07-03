Fifth Shreve Memorial Library branch closes due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An additional Shreve Memorial Library branch has closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure.
The Hosston branch is the fifth location to be shut down within two weeks.
Previously closed were the Hollywood & Union Avenue branch, which has since reopened, the Wallette branch, Broadmoor branch and Gilliam branch, which are still closed.
The Hosston branch, located at 15478 US Hwy 71 in Hosston, is expected to remain closed until Friday, July 10, but may reopen sooner depending on coronavirus test results.
While closed, library officials say the facilities will be cleaned and disinfected according to guidelines set by the CDC.
Curbside pickup will not be available during the closure, but the branch will still accept returned books via the book drop box.
Other locations of Shreve Memorial Library are still in operation from 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., Monday through Saturday:
- Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
- Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue, Shreveport
- David Raines Branch, 2885 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Shreveport
- Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Shreveport
- Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport
- Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport
- North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian
- North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport
- West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport
Click here for further information, including details about branches that are operating part-time.
