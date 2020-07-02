Wiley College to continue remote learning this fall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Wiley College has announced that it will continue with remote learning for the fall semester.
After months of discussion and a steady increase of COVID-19 cases in Texas, college officials believe virtual instruction is the best decision to keep their community safe, campus President Herman J. Felton Jr. says in a news release.
The semester will begin Monday, Aug. 3, and end Friday, Nov. 20.
All activities like sports, homecoming and any non-essential travel have been cancelled, Felton says.
Wiley College officials also have decided that current student-athlete scholarships will be honored for 2020.
As for new students, a virtual orientation will take place over Zoom on Saturday, July 25, through Friday July 31, Felton says.
Laptops and WI-Fi hotspots have been purchased for students in-need to ensure everyone has access to all the resources they need to have a successful school year.
College officials ask that students keep an eye on their Wiley emails, along with the college’s website, for any additional updates.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.