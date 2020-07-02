Vigil honors Danzeria O. Farris Jr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A vigil was held Wednesday for Danzeria O. Farris Jr., who was fatally shot at the Texaco gas station at Hearne at Hollywood avenues in Shreveport.
Several people spoke about the good times with Farris and how they never will forget him.
“I really enjoyed it,” his mother, Rosada Farris, said of the gathering. “I’m glad that people came out to show support. That would have been the way Junior wanted; he loved people.”
The vigil concluded with people releasing red balloons into the air.
Christopher Jerrod Dooley Jr., a rapper known professionally as Hurricane Chris, is accused of killing Farris. He posted bond and was released from jail June 21.
