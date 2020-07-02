Two additional libraries close due to COVID-19 exposure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two branches of Shreve Memorial Library have closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure. The Broadmoor and the Gilliam branches are the third and fourth locations in Shreveport to shutdown within two weeks.
The other two locations include the Hollywood & Union Avenue branch, which has since reopened, and the Wallette branch, that still remains closed.
The Broadmoor branch, located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, and the Gilliam branch, located at 12797 Main Street in Gilliam, are expected to remain closed until Thursday, July 9, but may reopen sooner depending on coronavirus test results.
Library officials say both facilities will be cleaned and disinfected according to guidelines set by the CDC.
Curbside pickup will be halted during the closure but the branches will still be accepting returned books via the book drop box.
Other locations of Shreve Memorial Library are still in operation from 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., Monday through Saturday:
- Atkins branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
- Cedar Grove – Line Avenue branch, 8303 Line Ave., Shreveport
- David Raines branch, 2885 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Shreveport
- Hamilton/South Caddo branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Shreveport
- Mooretown branch, 4360 Hollywood Ave., Shreveport
- North Caddo branch, 615 N. Pine St., Vivian
- North Shreveport branch, 4844 N. Market St., Shreveport
- Hollywood/Union Avenue branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue
- West Shreveport branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport
Click here for further information, including details about branches that are operating part time.
