SFD investigating Mooretown fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to learn more about an early morning fire on Thursday.
Crews were called just before 3 a.m. to the 4200 block of Booker T. Street. That's in the city's Mooretown neighborhood.
Firefighters on the scene say that the fire started in the kitchen and spread into the home’s attic.
The person inside excited safely; and the fire was under control within twenty minutes.
No one was injured.
