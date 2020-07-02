Rain chances return to cool temperatures down

(KSLA) - Rain chances are going up a for a few days. This will help provide some much wanted relief to the heat. It will still be hot, but not as hot.
This evening will be hot again. The temperatures will be in the 90 before sunset. So, make sure to stay hydrated this evening. There will be a few passing clouds, and may be a brief shower. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry though.
Tonight, there could be some rain near the I-30 corridor. A line of showers and storms will be moving in after sunset, but will quickly be ending. All the rain should be gone by midnight. Temperatures will still be warm tonight cooling to the mid to upper 70s.
Friday should not change much. It will be another hot day with highs in the mid 90s. The rain chances will be a little higher though. There is a 30% chance of rain. Showers will be a little more likely in the afternoon. Best to have your umbrella to be on the safe side. Wherever we see the rain, that will help cool the temperature down.
Over this holiday weekend, there will be some more rain. Saturday on the 4th, I have a 40% chance of showers. The rain will be a little more likely during the day. So, if you’re planning anything outside, I would be ready for some rain. During the evening, the showers should be ending in time for fireworks. Sunday will have a little less coverage of rain but still up to a 30% chance. Temperatures both days are up to the lower to mid 90s.
Next week will also have some more rain. The rain chances will not be particularly high, but scattered showers and storms will be popping up in the afternoon. The rain will be helping the temperature stay a little lower. It should warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Have a great rest of the week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.