Pipeline maintenance to impact Natchitoches street

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — The City of Natchitoches will close the northbound lane of East Fifth Street for gas pipeline maintenance starting Monday, July 6.
The work will be done at the intersections of Henry Avenue at East Fifth, Powhatan Alley at East Fifth and Stephens Avenue at East Fifth. It is expected to take three days to complete.
Meantime, motorists are being encouraged to be cautious and continue to use the southbound lane of East Fifth Street.
