Man wanted in connection with theft at Target

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the lookout for a man suspected of theft.
The theft allegedly happened June 19 at the Target store in the 7100 block of Youree Drive.
Now investigators are sharing images from surveillance cameras in hopes someone can help identify him.
Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for the theft.
Contact the organization by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting its website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
lease provide CAD # 20-097898 with your tip.
