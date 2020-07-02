Man wanted in connection with theft at Target

Investigators sharing images from surveillance cameras in hopes someone can help identify him

Shreveport police investigators are sharing these surveillance camera images in hopes someone can help them identify this man. (Source: SPD)
By Daffney Dawson | July 2, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 9:41 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the lookout for a man suspected of theft.

The theft allegedly happened June 19 at the Target store in the 7100 block of Youree Drive.

The Shreveport Police Department is on the lookout for a man accused of theft. (Source: SPD)

Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for the theft.

Contact the organization by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting its website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Please provide CAD # 20-097898 with your tip.

