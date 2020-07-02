Man sentenced to federal prison on drug charge

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — A Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug-trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas.
Micheal Leon Wood, 36, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.
He was sentenced today to 108 months in federal prison and was ordered to forfeit $3,625 he collected while selling the drugs., the federal prosecutor said.
The verdict came after evidence was presented from Wood’s past crimes of possession and distribution, along with his admission of being responsible for distributing approximately 96 grams of methamphetamine.
Wood was also indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with drug trafficking violations on Oct. 16.
This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Franklin County and Morris County sheriff’s offices and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.
