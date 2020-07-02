LSU of Alexandria releases plans for fall

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria will offer multiple options to students for the upcoming school year, officials announced.
The four options include on-campus learning, remote learning, a HyFlex option and a 100% online learning option.
On-campus classes will pair traditional learning with smaller class sizes and physical distance between students and professors.
Remote learning would schedule classes on specific days, with students expected to log in and participate in the lecture via video conference.
HyFlex learning will offer a mix of on-campus and remote learning. LSUA will have students rotate between holding class in person and over a video conference.
“HyFlex courses are a great bridge for students who want a little bit of both on campus and remote instruction. It is a great option for those students who want that face-to-face interaction but don’t feel extremely comfortable meeting multiple times a week,” Abbey Bain, vice chancellor for enrollment and student engagement, said in a news release.
Lastly, 100% online courses would continue with students logging on and completing coursework at their convenience.
“It is extremely important that we meet the needs of our students. We know each student has a different comfort level in our current environment; and we want to provide options for students,” LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil said in the news release.
“We also know each student has a different learning style, so it is important that we allow them to choose what works best for them and assures their success.”
