Library branch closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Wallette branch of Shreve Memorial Library is temporarily closed after an employee displayed symptoms associated with COVID-19.
This comes just one week after the Hollywood & Union Avenue branch closed for the same reason. It has since been reopened.
The Wallette branch, located at 363 Hearne Ave. in Shreveport, is expected to remain closed until Wednesday, July 8, but may reopen sooner depending on coronavirus test results.
Library officials said the facilities will be cleaned and disinfected according to guidelines set by the CDC.
Also during the closure, curbside pickup will be halted but the branch will still be accepting returned books via the book drop box.
Shreve Memorial also has the following locations open from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Saturday:
- Atkins branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
- Broadmoor branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport
- Cedar Grove – Line Avenue branch, 8303 Line Ave., Shreveport
- David Raines branch, 2885 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Shreveport
- Hamilton/South Caddo branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Shreveport
- Mooretown branch, 4360 Hollywood Ave., Shreveport
- North Caddo branch, 615 N. Pine St., Vivian
- North Shreveport branch, 4844 N. Market St., Shreveport
- Hollywood/Union Avenue branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue
- West Shreveport branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport
Click here for further information, including details about branches that are operating part time.
