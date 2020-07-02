LaDOTD announces closure of Hearne Avenue bridge starting July 15

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a lane closure planned for next week.
The LA 3094 (Hearne Avenue) bridge over the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks in Shreveport will be reduced to one lane of northbound traffic to allow for routine bridge inspection.
The closure will take place starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16. Work is expected to wrap up at 3 p.m. on both days.
This work will be done weather permitting.
