Heat Advisories followed by wet weather

As we look ahead to the 4th of July weekend we are tracking a major uptick in the potential for showers and storms across the ArkLaTex. The first big increase in rain will happen on Friday with rain and thunderstorms possible from the morning hours through the rest of the day. This will result in slightly cooler temperatures compared to what we will see today, but it will still be muggy. As we look ahead to the 4th we continue to track the potential for showers and storms during the middle of the day with high temperatures in the lower 90s. There still is a decent potential that these storms would clear out in time for any fireworks displays planned Saturday night.