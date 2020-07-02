Heat Advisories followed by wet weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we are closing in on the holiday weekend we are tracking more intense heat once again across the ArkLaTex. Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the ArkLaTex as ‘feels-like’ temperatures are once again expected to surge past the 105 degree mark this afternoon. After the intense heat today we are tracking increasing chances of showers and storms across the viewing area not just as we head into your Independence Day, but the start of next week as well. The only change not to expect is a significant drop in humidity.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a pair of sunglasses as well as dressing comfortably for this heat. ‘Feels-like’ temperatures today will be just as if not more intense compared to what we saw yesterday. There is the potential for maybe a pop up shower or thunderstorm as we head into the afternoon hours, but don’t expect anything very widespread and heat will dominate your forecast today.
As we look ahead to the 4th of July weekend we are tracking a major uptick in the potential for showers and storms across the ArkLaTex. The first big increase in rain will happen on Friday with rain and thunderstorms possible from the morning hours through the rest of the day. This will result in slightly cooler temperatures compared to what we will see today, but it will still be muggy. As we look ahead to the 4th we continue to track the potential for showers and storms during the middle of the day with high temperatures in the lower 90s. There still is a decent potential that these storms would clear out in time for any fireworks displays planned Saturday night.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more chances for showers and storms across the ArkLaTex. While scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday the best chances for rain early next week will be Tuesday. A disturbance does have the potential to bring widespread wet weather to the viewing area with some of this rain being on the heavy side. The one potential benefit of this rain would be the fact that temperatures would be a little cooler compared to what we have seen this week.
So get ready for heat and humidity followed by showers and storms for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
