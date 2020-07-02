DeSoto Parish School Board announces plan for next school year

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - DeSoto Parish School Superintendent Clay Corley released plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
The plans were announced through Facebook:
The school year officially starts on Wednesday, August 5.
The plan is for students to start the year on a blended learning schedule. This would allow students to complete schoolwork from home for three days a week while going to in-person classes on the other two days.
The blended schedule is expected to last until Aug. 14. It could last longer if Louisiana continues to stay in Phase Two.
Superintendent Corley also included a plan for the families of students that are not comfortable attending school in-person.
Students who enroll in the virtual-only option will still have a classroom teacher, but all work will be done virtually.
At the end of nine weeks, students can decide to switch to in-person classes.
All staff members and all students in third grade or above will be required to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
Classrooms will be remodeled to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Additional cleaning procedures will also be put in place.
Temperature checks will be conducted on arrival to campus.
