Carla Dupree tapped as Region VIII’s outstanding principal

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — The principal of Texas High School will represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) as the Region VIII Outstanding Principal of the Year.
TASSP is an organization that recognizes excellence from the Regional Education Service Centers throughout Texas.
Award winners will be recognized at the Jostens Night of the Stars awards dinner during the 2021 TASSP Summer Conference in Austin.
Carla Dupree was nominated by her peers for her outstanding leadership and work performance.
If she wins, she will advance to the competition for the NASSP Principal of the Year award.
“Carla is a wonderful choice for this award,” schools Superintendent Paul Norton says in a news release. “She is a dedicated, enthusiastic and driven leader with experience of motivating students and administrators to set and achieve goals.
“You can see that her heart is dedicated to serving every student every day.”
Dupree has more than 18 years of teaching and administrative experience.
She is pursuing her superintendent certification at the University of Texas-Arlington.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.