Business leaders donate $100,000 toward SPD body cameras

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A group of business leaders is donating $100,000 to the Shreveport Police Department for body cameras.
Business leaders presented the check to the department Wednesday morning.
Roy Griggs, who donated the most and owns several McDonald’s franchises, said he started the initiative after seeing recent videos depicting police violence.
“It’s important to the community that police are transparent, and body cameras help with that.”
Currently, 90 Shreveport police officers have body cameras.
The $100,000 gift is a small fraction of what it will take to provide all officers with body cameras.
During the announcement, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spoke about how peaceful protests can create positive change in communities.
He considers this a victory for police transparency but said until we start treating each other like family, all of these efforts will be for nothing.
