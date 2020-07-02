Bossier City has 186 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City's mayor is encouraging residents to wear face mask or some other form of face covering to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker, in his weekly video update, also urges people to be diligent in washing and sanitizing their hands, stay home if they are sick and cooperate with contact tracing efforts.
The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Bossier City. The city recorded 186 new cases and three deahts in the past week, Walker says.
That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 906. Thirty-one people have died since the pandemic first struck.
“We’ve seen it hit more close to home here lately,” says Fire Chief Brad Zagone, who joins Walker and Police Chief Shane McWilliams in the video briefing.
The Fire Department has recorded its first positive COVID-19 case.
Zagone thanks Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport and Dr. Martha Whyte, medical director for the state Office of Public Health’s Northwest Louisiana region, for helping ensure that other Fire Department personnel have not been exposed to the virus.
Meanwhile, the city officials advise residents to take advantage of the city’s online services.
Anyone who needs a service at the police station that cannot be handled online should make an appointment if possible, McWilliams says.
