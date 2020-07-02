Authorities release name of man slain in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Authorities have released the name of the man who was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Bossier City apartmet complex.
He is 19-year-old Z’Kryius Wilson, of Bossier City.
The homicide occurred just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at Pelican Gardens at East Texas Street at Hamilton Road.
Officers who were responding to multiple reports of gunfire found Wilson inside an apartment. He had been shot multiple times.
Wilson was taken to Oschner LSU Health in Shreveport, where he later was pronounced deceased.
Police on Wednesday night said they are aware of the people involved.
They have released no further information about a possible suspect. And no arrest has been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
