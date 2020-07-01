Virginia linebacker Naquan Brown commits to LSU’s 2021 class

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Coach Orgeron and the LSU Tigers continued their run of out-of-state commitments on Wednesday, with Virginia linebacker Naquan Brown joining the 2021 class.
Brown is a 4-star recruit according to recruiting site Rivals. The site ranks Brown the sixth-best outside linebacker in the country. Overall, Brown is ranked No. 133 nationally.
Brown plays linebacker for Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, VA. Brown is the 13th member of LSU's '21 class.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
Naquan Brown, LB, Virginia
Garrett Dellinger, OT, Michigan
Saivion Jones, DE, St. James
Khari Gee, S, Georgia
Corey Kiner, RB, Ohio
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Texas
Landon Jackson, DE, Texas
JoJo Earle, WR, Texas
Zavier Carter, LB, Georgia
Raesjon Davis, LB, California
Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi
Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida
Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe
