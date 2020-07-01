Tulane University receives $1 million to help fight COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Tulane University has received an anonymous $1 million gift to establish a fund for Emerging Research in Infectious Disease.
The fund will be used to support Tulane’s research in infectious disease, providing an immediate impact in the race for treatments and a vaccine for COVID-19.
It will address all aspects of the crisis, from detection to treatment to prevention by supporting Tulane’s promising research and clinical enterprise.
”This donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, has supported Tulane’s mission to improve the human condition for decades,” Tulane President Michael Fitts said. “This gift will boost our efforts to find an end to this global pandemic and move toward Tulane’s ultimate goal of creating a system-wide approach to combating infectious disease that includes early detection, treatments and vaccines. Such a system may stop the next pandemic from happening at all.”
Tulane Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Robin Forman said gifts like this will enable more faculty to bring their expertise on infectious disease to their investigation of COVID-19.
”Our faculty are already carrying out extraordinarily important and exciting work that is reshaping our understanding,” Forman said, “and this gift will multiply and amplify that work, assuring that Tulane faculty will be leaders in the world’s battle against COVID-19 the way they have led the battle against so many other infectious diseases over the past 185 years.”
