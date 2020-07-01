Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure goes virtual

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The breast cancer nonprofit Susan G. Komen announced Wednesday that this year’s local Komen Race for the Cure events will be held virtually.
In Louisiana, the Race for the Cure events will be held Oct. 17.
The organization decided to host the annual fundraising races and walks virtually to help protect participants and cancer survivors from potential exposure to COVID-19.
“Our events have long served two important purposes,” Carrie Stovall, vice president of peer-to-peer fundraising at Susan G. Komen, is quoted as saying in a news release.
“They are both critical fundraisers that contribute significant funds to fuel our breast cancer research and patient support efforts,” she continued. “And they provide all those touched by breast cancer a way to show their support, meet people who are going through similar experiences and feel a sense of being a part of a large, compassionate community that is making a difference in the fight against breast cancer,”
Holding the fundraisers virtually allows those who could not originally attend the opportunity to participate with the community, Stovall added.
“As you may know, these are unprecedented times; but our fight for breast cancer can’t stop!” Taneisha Primus, affiliate coordinator for Susan G. Komen Louisiana in Shreveport, told KSLA News 12. “We decided to switch to a virtual event for the safety of all, but to continue our fundraising efforts.”
The Louisiana affiliate is working on the possibility of holding survivor parades and other low-risk events in the future.
