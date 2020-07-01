Southern Arkansas University offering first doctoral degree

MAGNOLIA, Ar. (KSLA) - Southern Arkansas University will offer its first doctoral degree program starting in the fall of 2021.
The Doctor of Education in Rural and Diverse Educational Leadership program will be offered completely online.
Establishing SAU’s first doctoral program was a vision set forth during Dr. Trey Berry’s first year as SAU president.
“This news marks such an important point in SAU history!” Dr. Berry said. To be the first university south of Little Rock to offer a doctorate through a College of Education is a responsibility we take very seriously.”
A 2017 feasibility study was conducted by SAU, and a survey was administered by the-then Arkansas Department of Higher Education. The survey affirmed high, regional demand for the potential opportunity.
The results provided a sense of urgency to develop the program.
The process of receiving approval from the Arkansas Division of Higher Education started in the fall of 2016, and recently gained approval in May.
Dr. David Lanoue, SAU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs said the University “is eager to begin the process of developing the next generation of educational leaders in south Arkansas.”
Complete program details will be available on September 1.
