Small businesses in Louisiana can apply for Main Street Recovery Program grants to help with COVID-19 expenses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Small businesses in Louisiana can apply for grants to help cover COVID-19 related costs by July 28, State Treasurer John Scroder announced Wednesday, July 1 during a press conference.
These grants are made possible through the Main Street Recovery Program. Businesses can apply for up to $15,000 to cover eligible expenses.
During the first 21 days of the program, grants will be given to businesses who did not receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan, insurance payment, or Economic Injury Disaster loan, the treasurer says. In the first 60 days, $40 million will go to businesses owned by women, minorities, and veterans.
“Main Street is a life line for small businesses who are going under because of the pandemic. As a business owner, you put your blood, sweat, and tears into your business. You shouldn’t see your life investment collapse overnight,” said Schroder. “Main Street will deliver grants to businesses who need them the most.”
For more information on the program, click here.
Louisiana lawmakers approved $300 million in funding for the program, which will help businesses with 50 or fewer workers.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.