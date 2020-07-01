Showers and storms possible for Independence Day

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you have sunglasses ready to go along with plenty of water because this is likely to be the hottest day so far of 2020. Temperatures this morning area once again in the mid-70s and very quickly will rise into the 90s during the afternoon hours. The air temperatures will only be half the story as you need to factor in the humidity to get those ‘feel-like’ temperatures over 105 that the Heat Advisory today is for. Don’t expect any relief in the form of showers today either.