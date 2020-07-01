Showers and storms possible for Independence Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking some intense heat across the ArkLaTex as Heat Advisories are in effect today. ‘Feels-like’ temperatures are likely to surpass the 105 degree mark at some point this afternoon. As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking slowly increasing rain chances for the viewing area with them peaking over the holiday weekend. That means your Independence Day could be marred by showers and storms moving through the region. Rain chances will continue into early next week as well, but will help moderate some of the intense heat.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you have sunglasses ready to go along with plenty of water because this is likely to be the hottest day so far of 2020. Temperatures this morning area once again in the mid-70s and very quickly will rise into the 90s during the afternoon hours. The air temperatures will only be half the story as you need to factor in the humidity to get those ‘feel-like’ temperatures over 105 that the Heat Advisory today is for. Don’t expect any relief in the form of showers today either.
As we go through the rest of the week and into your holiday weekend we continue to track heat and humidity but also slowly increasing rain chances. Our next decent chance for rain will come on Friday with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours. The rain chances will continue for you 4th of July holiday with showers and storms expected throughout the day. While cookouts could potentially be affected the good news is that the wet weather should clear out in time for any potential fireworks shows Saturday evening.
As we look ahead to early next week we are tracking more scattered shower chances across the ArkLaTex to go along with slightly more comfortable temperatures throughout the region. Temperatures over the weekend and into next week will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, but like this week we will continue to have to deal high humidity meaning soupy conditions are here to stay for the foreseeable future.
So get ready for potentially soggy 4th of July cookouts for some, but potentially fireworks for all in the ArkLaTex! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
