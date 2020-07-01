More high heat on Thursday

(KSLA) - The heat will again be high on Thursday. The rain will be arriving starting Friday which will help cool temperatures back down by this weekend.
This evening, it will still be very hot. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. After sunset, it will cool to the upper 80s. It should be great weather for some ice cream, though! There will be sunshine with a few passing clouds, but no rain.
Tonight will be mostly clear and warm. Temperatures will struggle to cool down overnight. It will still be in the upper 70s and lower 80s as we start off Thursday. There will be some passing clouds in the morning, but still no rain tonight.
Thursday will be more of the same. Heat and more heat. It could be the hottest day of 2020 for the ArkLaTex so far. Another heat advisory is in effect starting at 11AM and expiring at 7PM. Heat indices could reach up to 110 degrees. This could be very dangerous heat. There may be a brief shower, but it will not help the heat.
There may also be some Saharan dust that makes a return by the middle of the week. It will not be as thick, but may still lower the air quality a just little bit. The sunsets and sunrises may also be very beautiful.
Friday should not change much. It will be another hot day with highs in the mid 90s. The rain chances will be a little higher though. There is a 30% chance of rain. Showers will be a little more likely in the afternoon. Best to have your umbrella to be on the safe side.
Over this holiday weekend, there will be some more rain. Saturday on the 4th, I have a 40% chance of showers. The rain will be a little more likely during the day. So, if you’re planning anything outside, I would be ready for some rain. During the evening, the showers should be ending in time for fireworks. Sunday will have a little less coverage of rain but still up to a 30% chance. Temperatures both days are up to the lower to mid 90s.
Next week will also have some more rain. The rain chances will not be particularly high, but scattered showers and storms will be popping up in the afternoon. The rain will be helping the temperature stay a little lower. It should warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Have a great rest of the week!
