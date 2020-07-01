Man recovering after west Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after an early morning shooting on Wednesday, July 1.
Officers got the call after midnight to the 6100 block of Tierra Drive. That’s in the LaTierra/Western Hills neighborhood.
Witnesses told police the victim was getting into a car when the gunman fired shots before running off.
The victim was struck in the neck by the gunfire.
Police say at last check, the victim was in critical condition.
No word on any arrests at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.