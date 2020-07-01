Man fatally shot in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a homicide that occurred just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at Pelican Gardens, an apartment complex at East Texas Street at Hamilton Road.
The victim was taken to Oschner LSU Health in Shreveport, where he later was pronounced deceased.
Police said they have no information about a suspect at this time.
This is a developing story.
