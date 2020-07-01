La. Dept. of Education and LPB to televise instructional programming for students

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Education expanded its partnership with Louisiana Public Broadcasting to televise instructional math programming to allow continuous learning for students over the summer.
The math instruction will air on a regular schedule starting on Monday, July 6, and ending Friday, July 31.
The programming is designed for all students from kindergarten to ninth grade.
Online resources are available through LPB and the Department of Education for all grade levels.
“One lesson we’ve learned during the pandemic is that we need multiple avenues to deliver enriching content to our children,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley said. “Thanks to this partnership with Louisiana Public Broadcasting, more families have access to high-quality lessons and a suite of online resources.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.