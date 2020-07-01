Jimmie Davis bridge to limit traffic for inspection

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Jimmie Davis Bridge will be reduced to one lane in order for workers to perform routine inspections, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced.
The lane closure on the Louisiana Highway 511 span between Shreveport and Bossier City is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14.
Flagging operations are set to assist traffic in crossing the bridge.
An alternate route will be enforced for vehicles larger than 10 feet wide.
Detour options will include U.S. Highway 71 and Louisiana Highways 1 and 3032.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.