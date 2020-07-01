Coroner releases name of victim of drive-by shooting

He and another man were in his front yard when someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire, police say

By Curtis Heyen | July 1, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 4:32 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The victim of a homicide in Shreveport’s Eden Gardens neighborhood has been identified.

Jeshua D. King, 20, of the 7800 block of Gideon Street, died in the emergency room at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.

He was positively identified by Shreveport police through fingerprint comparison.

King and another man were in the front yard of King’s residence just before 9 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a dark-colored vehicle drove by and fired shots in their direction, striking King in his shoulder/back area, police say.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this fatal drive-by shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.

Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.

