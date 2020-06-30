Voting underway in Oklahoma primary elections

SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA (KSLA) - The polls are opened across Oklahoma today, Tuesday, June 30.
This is the Party Primary Election to decide which Democratic and Republican candidates will make it on the November 3 ballot.
The polls opened at 7 a.m. and close tonight at 7 p.m.
In the race for Oklahoma's U.S. Senate seat, longtime Republican Jim Inhofe faces three opponents on his party's ballot: Neil Mavis, John Tompkins and J.J. Stitt. There are four candidates on the Democrat side of the ballot. They include Abby Broyles, Sheila Bilyeu, Joe Cassity, Jr. and Elysabeth Britt.
A state senator from Broken Bow will challenge Republican four-term U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin for his District 2 Congressional seat.
Joseph Silk is the Oklahoma State Senator for District 5. He chose to go up against Mullin rather than run for re-election in the state senate. Rhonda Hopkins is also on the ballot challenging Mullin.
With Silk not seeking re-election, someone new will represent State Senate District 5 next year. Randy Coleman and Bevon Rogers are vying for the Democratic nomination. The GOP candidates are Justin Jackson, Jimmy Westbrook and George Burns.
Oklahoma's House District 1 will also see someone new. Representative Johnny Tadlock decided not to run for office again. Voters will see two Republican contenders for the seat. They are Eddy Dempsey and Eric Ensley.
Here's a look at the other races on the McCurtain County ballot:
- Corporate Commissioner - GOP
- Harold Spradling
- Todd Hiett
- County Commissioner District 2 - Democrat
- Ronald Barnes
- Tony Hil
- County Commissioner District 2 - GOP
- Mark Jennings
- Daniel Graham
- Eric Jackson
- Valliant Public Schools
- Board Member - Office No. 5
- Pamela Jones
- Gaylen Hale
- Eagletown Public Schools
- Board Member - Office No. 5
- Michael Poole
- Colie Wilkes
- Haworth Public Schools
- Board Member - Office No. 5
- Heath McKee
- Tiffany Robinson
State Question asking voters about the proposed expansion of the state's Medicaid program.
Once the polls close, we'll begin posting the results as they come in.
