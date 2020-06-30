United We Give, United We Live blood drive starts Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a way to help your community?
The Annual United We Give, United We Live blood drive is set to start Thursday, July 2, and continue through Saturday, July 4.
All donors will receive a free LifeShare t-shirt and Raising Cane’s box combo while supplies last!
Locations for donating include:
- 1523 Doctors Lane, Bossier City, LA 71111, (800) 256-7439
- 8910 Linewood Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71106, (318) 673-1471
- 4020 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, TX 75503, (903) 794-3173
