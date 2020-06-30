Red River schools releases plans for summer

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Superintendent of Red River Parish Schools, Alison N. Hughes, sent out a news release with plans involving the LEAP 2025 testing and virtual credit recovery.
The parish had initially planned on offering in-person summer school to students but had to cancel after Governor Edwards announced Phase II would continue into July.
However, Louisiana will still be holding LEAP 2025 End of Year Course Testing in July.
The test will be available for students in grade 9-12 who did not pass the original test during the previous school year.
To make sure students are well prepared for the test, Red River parish plans to offer opportunities for virtual remediation.
In addition to this announcement, Red River will also allow students in grade 9-12 who failed a course during the year to participate in a virtual credit recovery opportunity.
Hughes plans to announce final arrangements for the upcoming school year on Tuesday, July 14.
Parents will have the opportunity to provide feedback on proposed reopening plans via an email that will be sent out July 2.
To arrange for participation in credit-recovery or retaking the LEAP, please contact your school.
