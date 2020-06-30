More heat this week then rain this weekend

Over this holiday weekend, there will be some more rain. Saturday on the 4th, I have a 40% chance of showers. The rain will be a little more likely during the day. So, if you’re planning anything outside, I would be ready for some rain. During the evening, the showers should be ending in time for fireworks. Sunday will have a little less coverage of rain but still up to a 30% chance. Temperatures both days are up to the lower to mid 90s.