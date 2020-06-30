More heat this week then rain this weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very hot this week with the humidity. It could become dangerous with such high heat indices. Rain will return this weekend.
This evening will have more heat and some afternoon sun. There should not be any showers around, so it will be dry. After the sun goes down, it will continue to be very warm. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Stay cool this evening.
Tonight, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will not be any rain throughout the night. It will be warm though. Temperatures will only cool to the upper 70s. Some places may very well stay in the 80s all night. It will be a warm and muggy start to Wednesday.
Wednesday and Thursday will be more of the same. Hot and humid with low rain chances. Wednesday has a 0% chance of rain while Thursday goes up to a 10%. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry, so you should not need your umbrella. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s! It will feel like the triple digits in the afternoon. Stay hydrated in the heat!
There may also be some Saharan dust that makes a return by the middle of the week. It will not be as thick, but may still lower the air quality a just little bit. The sunsets and sunrises may also be very beautiful.
Friday should not change much. It will be another hot day with highs in the mid 90s. The rain chances will be a little higher though. There is a 30% chance of rain. Showers will be a little more likely in the afternoon. Best to have your umbrella to be on the safe side.
Over this holiday weekend, there will be some more rain. Saturday on the 4th, I have a 40% chance of showers. The rain will be a little more likely during the day. So, if you’re planning anything outside, I would be ready for some rain. During the evening, the showers should be ending in time for fireworks. Sunday will have a little less coverage of rain but still up to a 30% chance. Temperatures both days are up to the lower to mid 90s.
Have a great week!
