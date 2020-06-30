Man dies after being shot in the back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after a man was killed during a drive-by shooting. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 7800 block of Gideon Street, in Cedar Grove.
Officers arrived to find the victim with life threatening injuries to his back. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.
There is no suspect information at this time.
KSLA will keep you updated on air and online, as more details become available.
