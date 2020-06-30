La. National Guard to honor healthcare professionals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Army National Guard’s State Aviation will be honoring first responders and healthcare professionals by conducting a flyover of hospitals on Wednesday, July 1.
The La. Guard will be performing the flyovers across Slidell, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Monroe and Shreveport.
Four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will fly across each region. They are scheduled to fly over Slidell and Alexandria around 11 a.m., Hammond at 11:10 a.m., Lafayette and Monroe at noon, Lake Charles at 1:30 p.m. and Shreveport at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Specific hospitals scheduled for the flyover include:
- Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell
- St. Tammany Parish Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond
- Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette
- St. Patrick’s Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles
- Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria
- St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe
- Ochsner LSU Health and Willis-Knighton Health System in Shreveport
