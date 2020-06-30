La. National Guard to honor healthcare professionals

Flight schedule for July 1. (Source: Louisiana National Guard)
By Daffney Dawson | June 30, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 10:22 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Army National Guard’s State Aviation will be honoring first responders and healthcare professionals by conducting a flyover of hospitals on Wednesday, July 1.

The La. Guard will be performing the flyovers across Slidell, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Monroe and Shreveport.

North La. flight schedule.
North La. flight schedule. (Source: Louisiana National Guard)

Four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will fly across each region. They are scheduled to fly over Slidell and Alexandria around 11 a.m., Hammond at 11:10 a.m., Lafayette and Monroe at noon, Lake Charles at 1:30 p.m. and Shreveport at approximately 2:30 p.m.

South La. flight schedule.
South La. flight schedule. (Source: louisiana national Guard)

Specific hospitals scheduled for the flyover include:

  • Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell
  • St. Tammany Parish Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond
  • Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette
  • St. Patrick’s Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles
  • Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria
  • St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe
  • Ochsner LSU Health and Willis-Knighton Health System in Shreveport

