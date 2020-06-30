Intense heat and humidity the next few days

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning what you will need to grab is some sunglasses and plenty of water as we are tracking one scorcher of a day across the region. Temperatures this morning are once again starting in the mid-70s and will only go up as we head throughout the day until we make it into the low to mid 90s. That’s hot enough, but when you factor in the humidity it will likely feel like its around 105 degrees this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible, but most will stay dry.