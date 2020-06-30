Intense heat and humidity the next few days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are tracking intense heat and humidity over the ArkLaTex the next few days as an upper level ridge continues to build over the region. This will likely lead to high temperatures in the mid-90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures potentially over 105 degrees. Rain chances over the next few days will be on the low side, but the chances for showers will begin to go up once we get to your 4th of July weekend.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning what you will need to grab is some sunglasses and plenty of water as we are tracking one scorcher of a day across the region. Temperatures this morning are once again starting in the mid-70s and will only go up as we head throughout the day until we make it into the low to mid 90s. That’s hot enough, but when you factor in the humidity it will likely feel like its around 105 degrees this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible, but most will stay dry.
As we look ahead through the rest of the work week we are tracking similar weather for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will continue to be scorching hot with high temperatures in the mid-90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures around or even over 105 degrees. The chances for rain will begin to increase on Thursday, but Friday is the best chance during the work week to actually see some shower activity. A weak trough of low pressure will help generate some showers, but we are not expecting anything very heavy.
As we look ahead to the holiday weekend we are expecting increasing rain chances for the region. Showers and thunderstorms are possible for your Independence Day unfortunately so you will need to keep an eye on the sky as you plan those cookouts. Sunday as well could bring some more rain chances to the viewing area. Temperatures thanks to all of the potential cloud cover could potentially be slightly cooler, but still expect highs around the 90 degree mark.
So get ready for some serious ArkLaTex heat over the next few days with rain chances ramping up just in time for the weekend. Have a great Tuesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
