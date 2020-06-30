First Alert: Heat Advisory issued for the ArkLaTex

First Alert: Heat Advisory issued for the ArkLaTex
Hourly temperatures and heat index on Wednesday (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | June 30, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 7:39 PM

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Wednesday and Thursday as the hottest conditions of the summer so far are expected across the ArkLaTex over the next couple of days.

Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday and Thursday
Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday and Thursday (Source: KSLA)

Temperatures in the mid 90s combined with stifling humidity will make it feel as hot as 105-110 during the heat of the afternoon. Overnight temperatures are expected to barely dip below 80 the next few nights.

Hourly temperatures and heat index on Wednesday
Hourly temperatures and heat index on Wednesday (Source: KSLA)

When the ‘feels-like’ temperature exceeds 105 it can become dangerous to the average person. Heat exhaustion or heat stroke is possible if you don’t take precautions to stay cool.

Heat safety tips
Heat safety tips (Source: KSLA)

If you’re working outside make sure to take plenty of breaks, in the shade if possible. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Wear light colored and loose fitting clothing.

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on this first heat wave of the summer. Here’s how you can keep up with the latest forecast details:

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.