First Alert: Heat Advisory issued for the ArkLaTex

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Wednesday and Thursday as the hottest conditions of the summer so far are expected across the ArkLaTex over the next couple of days.
Temperatures in the mid 90s combined with stifling humidity will make it feel as hot as 105-110 during the heat of the afternoon. Overnight temperatures are expected to barely dip below 80 the next few nights.
When the ‘feels-like’ temperature exceeds 105 it can become dangerous to the average person. Heat exhaustion or heat stroke is possible if you don’t take precautions to stay cool.
If you’re working outside make sure to take plenty of breaks, in the shade if possible. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Wear light colored and loose fitting clothing.
